9/11 Memorial Rally Planned for September 11th
The annual 9/11 and First Responder Tribute Memorial Parade is not being held this year due to COVID-19 concerns for the health and welfare of local residents. It has been re-scheduled for September 12, 2021, but Doug Harbour, organizer of the yearly memorial activities, has announced that a motor rally and parade will be held on Friday, September 11th of this year.
“We realize that the pandemic has made for some changes in our lives and that includes the annual parade and memorial. I have gotten phone calls asking if there was something that could still be done to honor our first responders, military and law enforcement as we have in the past. So, the committee decided to hold a motor rally from the Prowers County Fairgrounds on September 11th which will incorporate a drive-around through Lamar as a motorized parade.”
Harbour explained that participants should start to arrive by 5:30pm for the start of the motorcade at 6pm. “We’re going to have some emergency vehicles at the lead, Ron Cook is helping organize the motorcycle participants who will follow and residents in their cars will make up the remainder of the parade. No one will be walking and we are asking everyone to stay in their vehicles.” Harbour said the first leg of the route will probably be out to local nursing homes and it will be a quiet run, “We’re not going to be blowing horns or sounding off any sirens like in past parades, but we hope that everyone will be able to display a flag on their vehicle for the duration.” He wasn’t sure when the motorcade will end, that will depend on the route and the number of participants who will be given maps of the route when they arrive.
Harbour said logistics are being worked out for the following day, September 12th, when a memorial service will be held at the 9/11 Memorial north of Lamar at Big Timbers Museum. “We’re planning on services, some patriotic songs and we’re also planning on the presentation of a plaque honoring Carla Scranton, who worked so hard to organize the majority of our activities from day one. We lost Carla earlier this year and a plaque in her honor will be set in the donor wall at the site.” Harbour said he has concerns about social distancing as he is unsure just how large a turnout there will be for the event, which begins at 11am on Saturday, September 12th. He said he intends to have signage posted reminding everyone to allow for proper spacing among individuals and that people should bring along lawn chairs for their own seating. He added that Bob DeLancey from KVAY will emcee the event and his radio station will live stream the activities through the services.
