Prowers County Clerk’s Office Regarding COVID-19 Measures
Russ Baldwin | Aug 11, 2020 | Comments 0
We can only have 3 customers at a time at our counter to comply with the COVID-19 social distancing rule.
Since facial coverings are required when entering county buildings and offices (effective July 23, 2020) and if you do not have a facial covering please choose one of the following options for the County Clerk’s Office when processing motor vehicle transactions, real estate recording of documents, or issuing a marriage license:
- Monthly vehicle renewals, duplicate title request, and change of address can be done online at:
mydmv.colorado.gov
- Drop box option is still available which is located in the courthouse parking lot on east side of the building for vehicle renewals, title work for new vehicle purchases, and real estate recording documents. Also include a contact name and number when dropping items.
- Send us your renewal card notice and payment via USPS.
- Renew a vehicle registration over the phone with a credit card by calling our office at 719-336-8011.
- Application for marriage is available on the County’s website at www.prowerscounty.net, call the Clerk’s Office for further direction.
