PMC Board Upgrading Equipment, New COVID Testing Schedule
Russ Baldwin | Aug 28, 2020
Following a discussion on the replacement of aging equipment, the Prowers Medical Center board of directors decided to lease newer upgrades of both their proposed MRI unit and their nuclear medical camera. PMC, Chief Financial Officer, Steve Gilgan, explained during the August 26th meeting, that the current nuclear camera is 30 years old and currently out of service, mostly for lack of available parts. While stating that the camera is not the most-used piece of equipment in the hospital, Gilgan said a working model could help augment future use. He stated the company listed the proposed camera at $271,000, but if the hospital signed an agreement before the end of the supplier’s fiscal year, PMC could realize a savings of $24,000. The approved lease agreement also contains free maintenance for the first two years of a ten-year agreement.
The board also decided to opt for a newer MRI unit. Two years ago, the Prowers Medical Center board felt patients would be best served by moving the MRI unit from an outside trailer into a new lab which would be created from available inside space. As the project has been under review for two years, Gilgan said the decision was made to search for a newer model than the one initially chosen for the upgrade. The board voted to approve the newer model for a lease agreement.
Karen Bryant, Chief Executive Officer, said that due to demand and as a means of providing more testing time for potential pandemic patients, the drive-through testing area on the east side of the ambulance garage has altered its days of operation to Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays and now offers the capacity to test 30 patients, up from the initial 20 per day when it began on August 4th. Bryant said the hours remain the same, from 8am to 10am, and the new schedule will reduce the four-day gap for test services.
Bryant said during her monthly visit with the Prowers County Commissioners, the pandemic has created a tightening of visiting physicians which has created a temporary backlog of patients while hospital recruitment continues for the orthopedic department. At the same time, she said, the hospital is making more use of its tele-health services for current patients. She added that the hospital is moving forward with the Crossroads group for new treatment services for opioid addiction.
