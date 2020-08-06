LAND VALUES AND CASH RENTS for COLORADO and US
COLORADO
The 2020 Colorado average farmland real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, was $1,590 per acre. This is an increase of 1.3 percent from 2019 and 1.9 percent from 2018. The average value of cropland was $2,200, up 1.9 percent from 2019. The average value of irrigated cropland was $5,300, up 3.9 percent from the previous year, and the average value of non-irrigated cropland was $1,370, unchanged from the previous year. Pasture values were unchanged from 2019 at $845 per acre.
Average cash rent for irrigated cropland in Colorado was $142.00 per acre in 2020, down $9.00 from the previous year. Average cash rent for non-irrigated cropland was $28.00 per acre in 2020, down $1.00 from the previous year. Average cash rent for pasture was $6.20 per acre in 2020, up $0.10 from the previous year.
UNITED STATES
The United States farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, averaged $3,160 per acre for 2020, no change from 2019. The United States cropland value averaged $4,100 per acre, no change from the previous year. The United States pasture value averaged $1,400 per acre, no change from 2019.
Average cash rent for irrigated cropland in the United States was $216.00 per acre in 2020, $4.00 less than the previous year. Average cash rent for non-irrigated cropland in the United States was $126.00 per acre in 2020, down $1.00 from the previous year. Cash rent for pasture in 2020 averaged $13.00 per acre, unchanged from the previous year.
For a full copy of the Land Values and Cash Rents reports please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
