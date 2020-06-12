CDOT Starts Summer Season with Summer Blitz DUI Enforcement Period
Russ Baldwin | Jun 12, 2020 | Comments 0
STATEWIDE: For the past four years, the three-month period between June and August has had the highest passenger vehicle fatality total of any other three-month period. To combat impaired driving in the state, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement are back for the Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period. Starting Friday, increased law enforcement will be out across the state to crack down on impaired drivers and prevent the number of fatal crashes this summer. The Summer Blitz enforcement period will continue through Monday, June 22.
The Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period was preceded by the Memorial Day DUI enforcement period. As a result of this increased enforcement, 84 statewide law enforcement agencies joined together and arrested 232 impaired drivers, a decrease from last year’s 323 arrests. The Colorado Springs Police Department (27 arrests) and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (22 arrests) recorded the highest arrest totals. CSP arrested an additional 64 DUI offenders across the state. Comprehensive results from all participating agencies can be found at codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal. Arrest data is organized by law enforcement agency and enforcement period.
“Nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities involve an impaired driver. We need Coloradans making safe choices when it comes to drinking and driving – for everyone’s well-being on the road,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. Working towards zero deaths means that we must all do our part. Lives depend on it.”
Last year’s Summer Blitz enforcement period resulted in a total of 585 DUI arrests from 108 agencies across the state. This year’s enforcement period will include more than 77 law enforcement agencies.
“Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers throughout this enforcement period,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “We want Coloradans, residents, and visitors to enjoy the summer, but it is our job to ensure drivers on Colorado roads are safe, and not driving impaired. Please help us lower fatal crash numbers by always traveling with a sober driver.”
The Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period is part of CDOT’s The Heat Is On traffic safety campaign on impaired driving, aimed at keeping drivers aware of their consumption and off of the road when impaired. The campaign also supports CDOT’s Whole System-Whole Safety program. For more information on CDOT’s efforts this summer, including impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety. Remember, if you’re back on the road and away from your home, always plan for a sober driver to bring you home safely. Do not drink and drive.
