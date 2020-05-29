Prowers County Clerk’s Office Opening with Restrictions June 1st
Russ Baldwin | May 29, 2020 | Comments 0
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be opening to the public on Monday, June 1, 2020 with restrictions.
Because of social distancing guidelines we will be limiting the number of people standing at our counter for in-person transactions regarding titles/license plates, marriage license issuance, and recording documents in the real estate recording records in order to maintain the 6-foot rule.
We ask customers to continue renewing their motor vehicle license plate stickers by doing one of the following:
Renew online at: mydmv.colorado.gov
Drop your payment in the ballot drop box that is located in the parking lot east of the county courthouse building
Mail payment with plate information via postal service
Call 719-336-8011 to renew over the phone by credit card
The stickers will be mailed to you.
While we continue to work through this trying time, knowing that in-person transactions may cause a little longer wait times in the office, we thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
jcoen@prowerscounty.net
719-336-8011
