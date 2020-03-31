Wallie Dale Edleman…June 17, 1947 – March 27, 2020
Memorial services for Lamar, Colorado resident, Wallie Dale Edleman, known to most as Dale, will be held at a later date. Per his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Dale was born on June 17, 1947 in Canton, Ohio to Wallie Neil Summers and Audrey (Moody) Summers- Edleman. He passed away on March 27, 2020 in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 72.
Dale is survived by his wife, Rose Edleman of the family home; children, William (Ange) Edleman, Melinda (Wesley) Smith, Michelle (Jack) Green; siblings, Diane (Alvin) Rogers, Larry (Debbie) Summers, Merry Jorgensen, Mike Summers, and Lori Ackman; grandchildren, Sarah Green, Rachael (Taylor) Clemmons, Hayley Green, Abigail Green, JackLynn Green, Alister Golden, Samantha Pizano, and Neal Smith; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Jean (Moody) Edleman; and fathers, Wallie Neil Summers and William Arthur Edleman.
