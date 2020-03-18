Susan Lucius…November 3, 1955 – March 16, 2020
Graveside services for Holly, Colorado resident, Susan Lucius will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday March 20, 2020 at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado with John Bowers officiating.
Susan Ann Lucius was born on November 3, 1955 in Lamar, Colorado to Billy and Deloris (Heitz) Jones. She passed away with her family by her side on March 16, 2020 in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 64.
Susan was raised in Bristol, Colorado, attending school there until the 8th grade. She graduated from Granada High School in 1973 and was united in marriage to Larry Lucius on September 29, 1973 in Holly, Colorado. This union was blessed with three sons: Weylin, Michael, and Jason. Susan worked as a nurse aide prior to starting her family. She attended Oklahoma Panhandle State University as well as worked at NRCS. Susan owned and operated L&L Greenhouse from 2003 until closing in 2014 so that she could help care for her grandchildren.
Susan in survived by her husband, Larry Lucius of the family home; sons, Weylin Lucius of Brighton, Colorado, Michael (Tristen) Lucius of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Jason (Audrey Bauer) Lucius of Wiley, Colorado; three grandchildren, Jayce, Broque, and Nathaniel; siblings, Linda Kay (Bill) Marples of Lamar, Colorado, Carl (Cindy) Jones of Granada, Colorado, and Gail (John) Bowers of Rocky Ford, Colorado; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Deloris Jones; and nieces, Stacy Marples and Lucinda Jones.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Foundation in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO, 81052.
