State Posts some Alterations to Stay-at-Home Order
Russ Baldwin | Mar 26, 2020 | Comments 0
Colorado Releases Updated Public Health Order to Include Other Critical Services
DENVER – Today Gov. Polis and the Department of Public Health and Environment are releasing an updated public health order in accordance with yesterday’s executive order implementing a statewide stay-at-home order.
The public health order was updated to include a number of critical services such as:
-
K-12 public and private schools for the purpose of providing meals, housing, facilitating or providing materials for distance learning, and providing other essential services to students.
-
Postsecondary institutions including private and public colleges and universities for the purpose of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions, provided that Social Distancing Requirements are observed, such as security, medical and mental health service, housing, food service, and critical research
-
Pastoral services for individuals who are in crisis or in-need of end-of-life services
-
Houses of worship may remain open, but must practice social distancing or use electronic platforms
-
Professional services, such as legal, title companies, or accounting services, real estate appraisals and transactions
All services included in the public health order are subject to social distancing requirements and are still encouraged to implement telework options and staggered schedules when possible. Businesses that have temporarily closed under the order can continue Minimum Basic Operations to protect assets. Read the updated order here.
