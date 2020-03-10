Sharon Lea Scherer…December 30, 1944 – March 8, 2020
Mar 10, 2020
Sharon Lea Scherer, age 75, died at her home in Garden City, Kansas on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born on December 30, 1944 in Denver, Colorado the daughter of Harry and Ruth Morgan Daily.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Colorado Springs. She moved with her husband in 2007 from Lamar, Colorado.
On October 11, 1974 she married Charles T. Scherer in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Other survivors include:
Four Children, Darlene Lopez of Lamar, Colorado, Randy Hanson of Garden City, Kansas, Tonya Osbment of Garden City, Kansas, Brad Scherer Lamer, Colorado, one Brother Bob Morgan Colorado Springs, Colorado, ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Lamar, Colorado.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the St. Catherine Hospice in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, Kansas 67846.
