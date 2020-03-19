Rollover SBI Crash On Colorado Highway 89
Russ Baldwin | Mar 19, 2020 | Comments 0
The Colorado State Patrol is currently investigating a one vehicle crash, which resulted in a serious injury. The crash occurred on March 19, 2020 at approximately 2:45 PM, on Colorado Highway 89 approximately 24 miles south of Holly, Colorado.
A blue 2014 Peterbilt Tractor pulling a grain trailer, driven by Alex Hobson (43 year old male from Syracuse, Kansas), was northbound on Colorado Highway 89. The driver of the Peterbilt partially drifted off the right side of Colorado Highway 89. The driver attempted to bring the Peterbilt back into the northbound lane, and the Peterbilt rolled coming to rest on it’s side, blocking the roadway.
The front seat passenger, a 7 year-old juvenile, was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash and was uninjured.
The driver was not using his safety belt and sustained serious injuries, as he partially ejected when the vehicle rolled. The driver was transported due to his injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. Alcohol and drug are not being considered as factors in the crash.
The Colorado State Patrol would like to remind drivers that even the slightest distraction can lead to a serious crash, and please remember to always buckle up.
