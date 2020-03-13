Richard P. “Ricky” Roe…November 21, 1956 – March 8, 2020
A private family memorial service for Lamar resident, formerly of Grand Junction, Richard P. Roe, affectionately known to many as “Ricky” will be held at the Buena Vista Cemetery at a later date.
Per the family’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Ricky was born on November 2, 1956 in La Junta, CO to Marvin Roe and Frances Laino-Roe and departed this life on Sunday March 8, 2020 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar at the age of 63.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents and by one brother Michael Anthony Roe.
Ricky is survived by four cousins – Patty (Lyn) Hartley of Texas; Lynda (Jimmy) Urioste of Pueblo; Roberta Delsignore of Cape Cod, Massachusetts; and Paul (Debbie) Laino of Worchester, Massachusetts; as well as numerous distant cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.
Services for Ricky Roe are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
