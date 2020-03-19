RE-2 District School Information Update
Russ Baldwin | Mar 19, 2020 | Comments 0
Dear Parents/Guardians: March 19, 2020
Governor Polis issued an executive order on March 18, 2020 suspending in-person instruction at all public and private schools from March 23, 2020 to April 17, 2020. The school district’s original plan to have parents and students pick up educational materials at the schools on March 24th has been cancelled. Please visit the individual school websites that your child attends for further instruction and guidance for the alternative education plan. All individual school websites can be found on the district website. The educational plans for each building are currently being finalized and will be available during the week of March 23rd.
This is a fluid situation that changes on a daily basis. We will continue to update our website as these changes take place.
Please call your child’s school between 8:00 am to 10:00 am or 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Monday, March 23rd if your child is unable to participate in online learning. Building principals will develop a plan for any students who do not have access to online learning.
MHDC: 336-2022
Alta Vista: 336-2154
Washington: 336-7764
Parkview: 336-7413
Hope Center: 336-7741
Lamar Middle School: 336-7436
Lamar High School: 336-3488
