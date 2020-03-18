Prowers Economic Prosperity update and annual meeting postponement
Russ Baldwin | Mar 18, 2020 | Comments 0
Good Afternoon Board Members and stakeholders, I hope you are all managing through these challenging times.
I began full time with PEP on Monday and have been both excited to be here and busy with the many changes happening to our county over the past few days. Our offices are now located at 223 S. Main Street (in Joe Giadone’s former office). Thank you to the many board members that have been instrumental in bringing the office up to date. It looks great.
Due to the State of Colorado orders and additional guidance and steps taken by both Prowers County and City of Lamar, we will be postponing our annual meeting scheduled for March 26, 2020. A new date will be determined as new information unfolds regarding guidance and regulations for gatherings during the COVID-19 situation.
In the meantime, Cheryl Sanchez and myself will be working diligently to understand the resources available for our existing businesses and communicating with our many partners to provide information and assistance as needed. Please help us by sending along information as you see fit as well as brainstorming ideas that may help our important local businesses. I would encourage you all to do all that you can to continue to support all local business during this time.
The PEP website, https://www.prowerspep.org will be updated on a daily basis as new information becomes available as well as updates, information and encouragement on our Facebook page. If you do not already follow our Facebook page, please do so. The page is Prowers Economic Prosperity or @ProwersEP. There is currently a link to helpful resources for employers, employees and business owners as well as a list of food entities that will be providing service during the 30 day closure order. Please send any updates or omissions.
Let’s all do our best to work as a team and stay positive about the future of Prowers County. Stay healthy and wash your hands!
I look forward to serving the community in the future.
Best wishes,
Tara
Tara S. Hosick
Executive Director
Prowers Economic Prosperity * www.prowerspep.org
223 S. Main Street
Lamar, CO 81052
director@prowerspep.org
719-931-2144
