Prowers County Public Health COVID 19 Update
03/18/2020
Press Release
Public Health COVID-19 UPDATE
Public Health Update: Prowers County Public Health and Environment would like to remind everyone of the importance of adhering to the advice to stay home as much as possible for the next few weeks. An emergency declaration was made by the County Commissioners yesterday. Though we do not have positive tests in our region we do not have many tests and, as the Front Range is now running out of tests, we are not likely to get more. The more we can hunker down and try to delay the arrival of COVID-19 to our area the more likely we are to minimize fatalities.
- Our priority is keeping the people of our communities safe. We are urging Coloradans to exercise personal responsibility to protect public health, especially populations at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, including:
Older people (over age 60), especially those over 80 years.
People who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease, or diabetes. Older people with chronic medical conditions are at greatest risk.
Everyone’s daily preventive actions are important in reducing spread to people who may experience more severe illness.
PREVENTION MESSAGES FROM COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT (CDPHE)
- Coloradans should stay informed and take simple preventive actions.
Frequently and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
Stay home if you’re sick, and keep your children home if they are sick.
Clean surfaces in your home, and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.
Be calm and prepared.
FEMA: Guidance for COVID-19 preparedness
CDC: Getting your household ready for COVID-19
Good sources of information are:
CO HELP: COVID-19 Hotline:
Call 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911for answers in many languages including English, Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.
Email COHELP@RMPDC.org (answers in English only).
State public health web page: colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus
Facebook (facebook.com/CDPHE) and Twitter (@CDPHE) CDC web page cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov
