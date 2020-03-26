Prowers County is on a Statewide Stay-at-Home Order

FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERSFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DATE: 3/26/2020

You should stay home as much as possible except for critical activities including:

•Obtaining food and other household necessities including medicine

•Going to and from work if you are a critical employee

•Seeking medical care

•Caring for dependents or pets

•Caring for a vulnerable person in another location

•Participating in outdoor recreation at a legally-mandated safe distance of six feet or more from other parties

•Key points you should know:

Work from home is permitted and encouraged where possible .

Grocery stores and other critical businesses will remain open, with appropriate social distancing and safety measures in place. Cannabis and liquor stores will remain open.

Although this order does not apply to critical business, social distancing will be mandated for those businesses that remain open.

All gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason other than critical business or government functions are banned.

All non-critical businesses statewide are closed to the public.

All non-critical businesses must close in-office personnel functions. Keep employees working from home whenever possible.

Bars and restaurants are closed, but takeout and delivery options are permitted.

Theaters, churches and other gathering places are closed.

How long will we stay home?
The order goes into effect at 6 a.m. on March 26, 2020, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on April 11, 2020. The order may be changed or extended. Please check https://covid19.colorado.gov/stay-home-except-essential-needspage frequently.
Enforcement-Residents who suspect that someone is violating the order should first contact their local public health agency to report any concerns. Residents may also file a report with the Attorney General’s Office athttps://covid19@coag.govif local law enforcement or a local public health agency is unresponsive. For more information about public health orders and how they are enforced:https://coag.gov/app/uploads/2020/03/COVID-19-Public-Health-Order-Enforcement-FAQ.pdf
Call Prowers County Public Health and Environment 719-336-8721 with questions.
Beginning March 26, 2020 –
•All County Buildings will have limited access to the General Public through appointment of essential business only. Please call the County Department for appointment and information. Contact information can be found on the County website www.prowerscounty.net or by calling the Admin Office 719-336-8025
•Prowers Area Transit has ceased services to the general public other than SAGE deliveries
•The Lamar Senior Center is closed to the general public
•Big Timbers Museum is closed
•SAGE Services will continue but not accessible in the dining area. Meals may be picked up at the East door of the Sr. Center. We thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation for the good of all citizens of Prowers County.
Contact:
Prowers County Administration Office
301 S. Main Street, Ste. 215
Lamar, CO 81052
719-336-8025

