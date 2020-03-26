Prowers County is on a Statewide Stay-at-Home Order
Russ Baldwin | Mar 26, 2020 | Comments 0
FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERSFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DATE: 3/26/2020
You should stay home as much as possible except for critical activities including:
•Obtaining food and other household necessities including medicine
•Going to and from work if you are a critical employee
•Seeking medical care
•Caring for dependents or pets
•Caring for a vulnerable person in another location
•Participating in outdoor recreation at a legally-mandated safe distance of six feet or more from other parties
•Key points you should know:
Work from home is permitted and encouraged where possible .
Grocery stores and other critical businesses will remain open, with appropriate social distancing and safety measures in place. Cannabis and liquor stores will remain open.
Although this order does not apply to critical business, social distancing will be mandated for those businesses that remain open.
All gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason other than critical business or government functions are banned.
All non-critical businesses statewide are closed to the public.
All non-critical businesses must close in-office personnel functions. Keep employees working from home whenever possible.
Bars and restaurants are closed, but takeout and delivery options are permitted.
Theaters, churches and other gathering places are closed.
