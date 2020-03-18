PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE RE: Coronavirus
Russ Baldwin | Mar 18, 2020 | Comments 0
DATE: 3/17/2020
Contact: Prowers County Administration Office
301 S. Main Street, Ste. 215 Lamar, CO 81052
719 336-8025
On March 13, 2020, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, declared a national state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Prowers County Commissioners have issued an Emergency Declaration and in response to the Guidelines set forth by the President are implementing the following changes:
For 30 days beginning March 18, 2020 –
• All County Buildings will have limited access to the General Public. Please call ahead for information and protocols
• Prowers Area Transit will be ceasing services to the general public
• The Lamar Senior Center will be closing to the general public
• Big Timbers Museum will be closing to the general public
• SAGE Services will continue but not accessible in the dining area. Meals may be picked up at the East door of the Sr. Center.
Please call for direction We thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation for the good of all citizens of Prowers County.
Filed Under: County • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety • The Journal Alert
About the Author: