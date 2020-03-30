Pedro Navarrette…June 14, 1965 – March 24, 2020
Private family services for Pedro Navarrette, known to most as Pete, will be held at a later date. Per Pete’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Pedro Lucian Navarrette was born on June 14, 1965 in Lamar, Colorado and passed away on March 24, 2020 in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 54.
He is survived by his children, Justin DiBiasio, Megan Navarrette, and Deborah DiBiasio; four grandchildren; siblings, Tomas Nevarez, Phillip Navarrette, Yolanda Ramos, and Janet Gonzales; aunt, Teresa Cole; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roman Escalera and Ramona Navarrette.
