LPD Make Arrest Following Homicide Investigation-March 25, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Mar 25, 2020 | Comments 0
The Lamar Police Department, Prowers County Sheriff’s Office and the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office thoroughly investigated the recent homicide which occurred on March 23, 2020.
Continuous and diligent investigative efforts lead to officers being able to identify a male suspect and obtaining an arrest warrant for the individual.
The individual was arrested and transported to the Prowers County Jail where he is being held on no bond on a charge of 2nd degree murder.
The suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law and any criminal charge at this point is a mere accusation.
Officers continue to follow-up on additional information pertaining to the case. Additional details involving the case will be released as information becomes available.
