Linda L. Van Den Elzen…February 6, 1948 – March 13, 2020
A private family memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Linda L. Van Den Elzen will be held at a later date.
Per Linda’s request cremation will take place.
Linda was born on February 6, 1948 at Puyallup, Washington to Lester Robert and Gloria (Anderson) Van Den Elzen and passed away on March 13, 2020 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 72.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Linda is survived by her son, Johnathan Van Den Elzen of the family home in Lamar; her brother, Jack (Mari) Van Den Elzen of Greeley, CO; nephew, Robert (Alyssa) Van Den Elzen and niece, Dawn Van Den Elzen. She is also survived by numerous grandnieces and grandnephews as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
