* Lamar VA CLINIC CLOSURE * (for face-to-face appointments)
Russ Baldwin | Mar 31, 2020 | Comments 0
Dear Eastern Colorado Veteran,
In an effort to reallocate our resources to ensure that we can provide our Veterans with the safest care during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System has made the decision to close the Lamar VA Clinic for all face-to-face appointments beginning April 1, 2020.
If you are experiencing an emergency, please call 911. If you are experiencing a crisis, please contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, option 1 or text 838255.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you. We are committed to providing you care and will continue to do so through all available virtual technologies.
During this health crisis, your health care team remains available to provide you with care. Please know that you can contact your Primary Aligned Care Team (PACT) to schedule virtual appointments, contact the call center for triage and assistance, send messages through secure messaging on MyHealtheVet, and access emergency services 24 hours a day at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center located at 1700 N. Wheeling St. Aurora, CO 80045.
If you need refills, please use the standard pathway of contacting the pharmacy, and your message will be relayed to your PACT.
Sincerely,
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System
Useful Phone Numbers:
Lamar VA Clinic: 719- 336-0315
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center 303-399-8020
Pharmacy 303-399-8020, option 1
Scheduling 303-399-8020, option 2
Call Center 303-398-6340
Homeless Veteran Hotline 877-424-3838
Non-VA Billing 877-881-7618
National Veteran’s Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Environment • Events • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: