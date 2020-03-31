Lamar School Dist Brd of Ed Halts Current Super Search
Russ Baldwin | Mar 31, 2020 | Comments 0
Submitted by the Lamar School District Board of Education
March 31, 2020
The Lamar School District Board of Education met March 30, 2020 and voted to suspend the superintendent search until fall of 2020. Superintendent Dave Tecklenburg has agreed to remain in his current position as superintendent through June 30, 2021. The Board of Education concluded that amid the current COVID-19 crisis, it was neither practical nor reasonable to continue in the superintendent search within the timeframes previously established. The names of community members and school staff that applied and received an acceptance email to be on interview committees will maintained and each will be provided an updated timeframe for interviews once it has been established.
The Board of Education wishes to extend deep appreciation and gratitude to all of the school district staff for their tireless work, dedication and flexibility over the last few weeks. Staff has worked to ensure the children in the district are provided the best learning opportunities available under the current circumstances. Their dedication to our children is incredible and we are forever thankful to each of them.
