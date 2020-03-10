Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue Report, January 2020 Collected in February

| Mar 10, 2020 | Comments 0

Municipal Offices in Lamar

 

 

The City of Lamar Sales Tax report showed a positive revenue gain early in 2020 with collections up 5.52% for a $13,454 gain over this same time last year. Revenues for 2020 are at $257,304 compared to $243,849 in 2019. Use Tax collections for this period are up 215% for a gain of $29,881, but Other collections dropped 2,091 for a $21,887 loss. 2020 collections were a negative $20,840 compared to 2019’s $1,046. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 8.29% for a gain over last year of $21,447. Collections for 2020 were $280,196 compared to $258,748 for 2019.

Year-to-Date collections were up 5.29% for an increase of $31,924 over last year which had $603,283 in collections, compared to 2020 of $635,208. Use Tax collections were up 81.88% for a gain of $33,239 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 6.31%. That marks a $41,498 increase over last year with 2019 at $657,154, compared to 2020 of $698,652.

The 12 Retail Trade categories for sales tax revenue was fairly consistent, comparing 2019 to 2020 and growth was shows for Apparel and Department Stores, Restaurants and Other Retail/All Other categories.

 

 2018 2019 2020
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 25,234 24,600

25,097

Building Materials

 51,848 20,268 19,097
Apparel-Department Stores 201,510 202,352

209,393

C Stores & Gas Sales

 39,891 29,765 31,882
All Business-Electricity 83,084 40,231

39,452

Furn-Appliance-Electronics

 4,752 5,396 5,141
Grocery Stores 29,396 44,580

45,292

Hotels-Motels

 24,512 19,232 20,055
Liquor Sales 18,632 17m859

17,910

Manufacturing

 2,718 3,846 8,589
Other Retail-All Other 187,146 160,625

171,493

Restaurants

 54,581 56,073

61,482

