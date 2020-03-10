Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue Report, January 2020 Collected in February
Russ Baldwin | Mar 10, 2020 | Comments 0
The City of Lamar Sales Tax report showed a positive revenue gain early in 2020 with collections up 5.52% for a $13,454 gain over this same time last year. Revenues for 2020 are at $257,304 compared to $243,849 in 2019. Use Tax collections for this period are up 215% for a gain of $29,881, but Other collections dropped 2,091 for a $21,887 loss. 2020 collections were a negative $20,840 compared to 2019’s $1,046. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 8.29% for a gain over last year of $21,447. Collections for 2020 were $280,196 compared to $258,748 for 2019.
Year-to-Date collections were up 5.29% for an increase of $31,924 over last year which had $603,283 in collections, compared to 2020 of $635,208. Use Tax collections were up 81.88% for a gain of $33,239 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 6.31%. That marks a $41,498 increase over last year with 2019 at $657,154, compared to 2020 of $698,652.
The 12 Retail Trade categories for sales tax revenue was fairly consistent, comparing 2019 to 2020 and growth was shows for Apparel and Department Stores, Restaurants and Other Retail/All Other categories.
|
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|25,234
|24,600
|
25,097
|
Building Materials
|51,848
|20,268
|19,097
|Apparel-Department Stores
|201,510
|202,352
|
209,393
|
C Stores & Gas Sales
|39,891
|29,765
|31,882
|All Business-Electricity
|83,084
|40,231
|
39,452
|
Furn-Appliance-Electronics
|4,752
|5,396
|5,141
|Grocery Stores
|29,396
|44,580
|
45,292
|
Hotels-Motels
|24,512
|19,232
|20,055
|Liquor Sales
|18,632
|17m859
|
17,910
|
Manufacturing
|2,718
|3,846
|8,589
|Other Retail-All Other
|187,146
|160,625
|
171,493
|
Restaurants
|54,581
|56,073
|
61,482
