Kelly Lee Tanaka…March 28, 1970 – March 6, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Mar 10, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for former Lamar resident currently of Pueblo, Colorado will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
Kelly was born on March 28, 1970 at Lamar, Colorado to Ronald Tanaka and Bobba “Jane” Place and went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2020 at 9:38am at the age of 49.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eldon (Alyu) Tanaka; his unborn grandchild; and his parents, Bobba “Jane” Place and Ron Tanaka.
Kelly is survived by his children, Sydney (Dre) and Madison (Kyle); his beautiful precious granddaughter, Rayleecia Kelly Smith; brothers, Shawn (Teresa) Austin and Bonanza (Michelle) Austin; grandparents, Bob (Lina) Place and Kate Tanaka; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kelly had many friends who he thought of as family. He spent most of his life as an electrician, as well as a jack of all trades. Kelly enjoyed being outside and loved doing activities with his kids. He loved playing games, drawing, music and singing. He was always the life of any party! He would never hesitate to put a smile on your face or give the shirt off his back for someone in need. There is nothing in this world that ever made him happier than becoming a “Gampa”. He will be greatly missed by many, and the memories he made will never be forgotten. Forever loved XO.
Local services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: