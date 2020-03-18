Joseph I. Moore…May 9, 1939 – March 17, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Mar 18, 2020 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Joseph I. Moore will be held at 1:30PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Per Joseph’s request cremation has taken place.
Joseph was born on May 9, 1939 at Barry County, Missouri to Silas and Pearl (Hare) Moore and passed away on March 17, 2020 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 80.
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Ann Moore; sisters Grace (Sydney) Weirman and Mary Jane (Bob) Thompson and his brother Leroy Jake Moore.
Joseph is survived by his children, Tammy (Mike) Duffy of Lamar, Kathy (Don) Cardinelli of McClave, Ronnie (Patrice) Moore and Randy (Tracy) Moore all of Lamar; thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife, Sue Moore of Casville, MO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends to include his best friend and companion “Jake”.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: