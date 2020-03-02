Eloy S. Salazar…May 30, 1949 – February 27, 2020
Mass of Christian Burial for Eloy Salazar will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Father Henry Wertin as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery with Military Committal Rites provided by the local American Legion and V.F.W. Posts. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Eloy Steven Salazar passed away on February 27, 2020 at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 70. He was born on May 30, 1949 in Rocky Ford, Colorado to Eloy Estevan and Felipe (Rodriguez) Salazar.
Eloy was raised in the Arkansas Valley and graduated from Las Animas High School in 1968. He took great pride in being a member of the 1968 Las Animas State Championship Baseball Team. After graduation, Eloy enlisted in the United States Navy (1968-1972) serving his country in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, he lived in Pueblo working at the Steel Mill for nearly ten years and was united in marriage to Charlotte Duran in 1975. In 1981 the family moved to Las Animas and Eloy went to work at Ft. Lyon VA Medical Center and after attending college at OJC he worked his way up to Chief of IRM until retiring in 2014 after 33 years of service. Eloy loved to visit with people and talked to everyone he came across. He was genuine, and truly cared for those around him, often remembered for giving the best hugs to his loved ones. He loved his family and his eyes lit up when he spoke of them. He took great pride in his two boys and just loved spending time with all of his grandkids. He was an avid fan of the Las Animas Trojans and Denver Broncos and traveled to many games to watch his teams play. Eloy was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, served on the Las Animas City Council, Credit Union Board and was a member of V.F.W. Post #2411 and American Legion Post #6.
Eloy is survived by his wife, Charlotte Salazar of the family home; children, Tony (Hallie) Salazar of Aurora, Colorado, Steven (Chastity) Salazar of Las Animas, Colorado; 13 sisters; 6 brothers; 9 grandchildren, Nathan, Cooper, Kenley, Rian, Dennea, Steven Jr., Arianna, Leticia, and Greyson; great grandchild, Camilo; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eloy and Felipe Salazar; and five siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Las Animas Trojan Baseball Program, American Legion Post # 6, or the V.F.W. Post #2411 in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.
