Donna Roloson…June 23, 1930 – March 29, 2020
Donna Joan (Moyer) Roloson passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 at the age of 89. Donna was born to Leslie and Helen (Wendt) Moyer on June 23, 1930. She grew up on the family farm near Hartman where she loved working alongside her father out in the fields. Donna received her education in Holly.
Donna married Ralph Roloson, Jr. at the United Methodist Church in Syracuse, Kansas and soon after they built their family home in Holly where she spent the majority of her life. Two children were born to this union, Rhonda (Roloson) Anderson and Kelley (Roloson) Gaskill.
Donna was devoted to her family and together they enjoyed waterskiing, skating, golfing, and reunions with the families of her four sisters. She enjoyed music, reading, and sewing but especially loved “yard work.” Donna was a member of the Alpha Omega Club, Rebekah Lodge, United Methodist Church, and bridge clubs. She was involved in many activities with her daughters such as sponsoring band trips, leading Girl Scout troops, and sewing outfits for square dancers and the pep squads.
When the “girls” were older, Donna worked part-time at the L-M Drugstore, managed the swimming pool, and did bookkeeping for Duncan’s Lumber Yard. In 1975, she began working for 1st Bank and Trust until she retired 23 years later.
Donna was elated when she finally received her “sons,” Richard Anderson and Jeff Gaskill which meant she was later able to host “Camp Holly” for her grandchildren, Aaron and Alisha Anderson and Whitney Gaskill. In addition to the family she loved, Stephanie Anderson was welcomed along with two great-grandchildren, Camille and Cameron Anderson. During her last month, Donna took joy in knowing that Whitney Gaskill was engaged to Justin Ebelheiser.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Rhonda (Richard) Anderson of Pueblo and Kelley Gaskill of Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Aaron (Stephanie) Anderson of Pueblo West, Alisha Anderson of Pueblo, Whitney Gaskill of Silverton; great-grandchildren, Camille and Cameron Anderson; and siblings, Doris Smith, Peggy Hatcher, Dolores Tonozzi, and Diane Hatcher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Helen Moyer; husband, Ralph Roloson, Jr.; and son-in-law, Jeff Gaskill.
A memorial service will be held in Holly after the Coronavirus recedes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holly Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Fund or Holly Public Library in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO 81052.
