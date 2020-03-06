Colorado Presidential Primary Turnout Sets Records
Russ Baldwin | Mar 06, 2020 | Comments 0
As ballots are still being counted throughout the state, it’s already clear that more people participated in Colorado’s 2020 Presidential Primary than in any other primary in state history. Colorado’s turnout is also expected to lead the states that held primaries on Super Tuesday as well as every primary held so far.
“The massive turnout we’ve seen for the Presidential Primary is indicative of both the passion Coloradans have for exercising their right to vote as well as the state election model that enables access to do so,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “We’ve set a record in Colorado primary turnout and lead the nation in primary turnout participation, even before our results are final. That should make every Coloradan extremely proud.”
Through Wednesday, 1,697,768 ballots have been counted, which amounts to a 43.60% turnout of registered voters. There have been 1,816,369 total ballots returned, which amounts to 46.59% of registered voters.
Of the 1,816,369 ballots returned, 1,047,830 were cast in the Democratic Primary, while 665,943 were for the Republican Primary, and 102,596 are still in process. Unaffiliated voting was also strong with 602,829 registered unaffiliated ballots returned so far. Of those, 367,604 were for the Democratic Primary and 132,684 the Republican Primary, and 102,541 still in process. These turnout numbers far surpass the last primary held in Colorado in 2018, where total turnout was 1,170,257 and unaffiliated turnout was 281,408.
Colorado’s 2020 Presidential Primary is the first held in the state in 20 years and is the first ever to enable unaffiliated voters to participate. It replaces the presidential caucus.
While ballots are still being counted across the country, Colorado is poised to lead the nation in primary voter turnout. Of the 10 Super Tuesday states that have reported, only Vermont’s turnout rate of 39.4% is remotely comparable to Colorado’s, and of all the primaries that have been conducted, Colorado is on pace to easily eclipse New Hampshire’s turnout rate of 44.9% of registered voters.
- Colorado voters will have two chances to set even more records with the State Primary taking place on June 30 and the General Election on November 3.
For complete Primary Election Day results and data, please visit www.sos.state.co.us. For the latest complete ballot return information, click here.
Filed Under: Elections • Featured • Media Release • Politics
About the Author: