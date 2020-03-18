City Offices Restricted; Residents Encouraged to Use City Offices On-Line & Drop Box Payments Receptacles
Russ Baldwin | Mar 18, 2020 | Comments 0
Lamar, Colorado – As part of the City of Lamar’s ongoing commitment to ensure the safety and health of its residents, employees, and community-at-large, the City of Lamar has restricted in-person access to all City Buildings for at least 30 days. The City of Lamar is also cancelling or postponing boards and commissions meetings, non-essential, non-government meetings, events, etc. to prevent exposure and transmission of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
The City Clerk and Police Department Clerk’s offices will remain open to the public. The Lamar Community Building and Library are closed to the public to protect the community, City of Lamar workforce and to fully comply with all orders of the State of Colorado.
The in-person restriction includes City Administration Office, Public Works Office, Lamar Light and Power, Lamar Animal Shelter, municipal court, and the Lamar Community Building. While the Lamar Public Library will be closed to the public, it will be open online and offer services such as curbside pickup, free video streaming services and much more. It is the City of Lamar’s suggestion that residents shift to making payments online, over the phone or using the drop boxes located at the City Complex or at Lamar Light & Power. A cash payment for any City service can be done in-person at the City Clerk’s office from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
Our goal is to continue to provide all City services with minimal impact to our citizens. City employees will still be conducting business as usual and can be reached via phone or email. Contact information for our departments can be found on our website at www.ci.lamar.co.us.
Questions should be directed to our main number at 719-336-4376. Non-emergency services and police can be reached at 719-336-3977.
