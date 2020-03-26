Cattlemen Annual Meeting via Zoom/Virtual Connection
Cattlemen to hold virtual meeting
Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers Association will hold its 151st annual meeting on Saturday, April 4. Due to the coronavirus concerns, the annual meeting, educational panel and industry updates will be on Zoom, said Pres. Amber Freouf of Bristol. The virtual meeting or webinar-style session will begin at 10 a.m. and may be accessed by computer or phone.
An educational panel will discuss “Soil Health Meets Livestock Production.” Featured panelists are Gerald Knapp, Natalie & Chad Edmundson, Steve Wooten and Kacey Myers.
It will be followed by industry updates.
Members were sent connection instructions on an orange postcard. The association, organized in 1870, serves Bent, Baca, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero and Prowers counties. Ranchers and agriculture supporters may join for any or all of the session. Others interested in joining should contact bpcattlemen@gmail.com for instructions.
The association’s social and awards banquet is being rescheduled.
