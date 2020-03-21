CATTLE ON FEED-March 2020
Russ Baldwin | Mar 21, 2020 | Comments 0
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,050,000 head as of March 1, 2020. The latest inventory was 4 percent below last month’s inventory of 1,100,000 head, but no change from the March 1, 2019 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 210,000 head of fed cattle during February 2020, 11 percent above the previous month’s marketings and 24 percent above the marketings one year earlier. An estimated 165,000 head of cattle and calves were placed on feed during February, down 19 percent from the previous month and down 11 percent from February 2019 placements. Of the number placed in February, 18 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 18 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 24 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 27 percent weighed 800-899 pounds and 12 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for February, at 5,000 head, was unchanged from last month and last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.8 million head on March 1, 2020. The inventory was slightly above March 1, 2019. Placements in feedlots during February totaled 1.71 million head, 8 percent below 2019. Net placements were 1.65 million head. During February, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 340,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 315,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 470,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 411,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 115,000 head, and 1,000
pounds and greater were 60,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during February totaled 1.78 million head, 5 percent above 2019. Other disappearance totaled 58,000 head during February, 12 percent below 2019.
For a full copy of the March 2020 Cattle on Feed report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
