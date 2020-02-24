banner ad

National Weather Service Seeking Severe Weather Spotters!

| Feb 24, 2020 | Comments 0

Evening Storm

 

Spotter Training Available Across Southern Colorado through May

The effects of severe weather are felt every year by many Americans. To obtain critical weather information, NOAA’s National Weather Service (NWS) established SKYWARN with partner organizations. SKYWARN is a volunteer program with nearly 290,000 trained severe weather spotters across the country. These volunteers learn to identify potentially tornadic storms and other severe weather conditions before they occur.

SKYWARN volunteers’ potters help to protect the lives and property of the citizens of southern and southeastern Colorado by relaying critical life-saving information in a timely manner to the NWS. Before each severe weather season, the NWS in Pueblo conducts SKYWARN training classes. The classes are free, open to the public, and about 1 ½ hour in length. Classes are taught by an NWS Pueblo meteorologist! Here is a list of the southeast Colorado classes scheduled so far:

Springfield –March 3, 2020

La Junta –March 31, 2020

Lamar –April 8, 2020

Pueblo–May 11,2020For more details, including times and locations please visit: http://www.weather.gov/pub/spotters

Filed Under: City of LamarCountyEducationEventsFeaturedHealthMedia ReleasePublic SafetyWeather

Tags:

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Comments are closed.