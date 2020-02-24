National Weather Service Seeking Severe Weather Spotters!
Russ Baldwin | Feb 24, 2020 | Comments 0
Spotter Training Available Across Southern Colorado through May
The effects of severe weather are felt every year by many Americans. To obtain critical weather information, NOAA’s National Weather Service (NWS) established SKYWARN with partner organizations. SKYWARN is a volunteer program with nearly 290,000 trained severe weather spotters across the country. These volunteers learn to identify potentially tornadic storms and other severe weather conditions before they occur.
SKYWARN volunteers’ potters help to protect the lives and property of the citizens of southern and southeastern Colorado by relaying critical life-saving information in a timely manner to the NWS. Before each severe weather season, the NWS in Pueblo conducts SKYWARN training classes. The classes are free, open to the public, and about 1 ½ hour in length. Classes are taught by an NWS Pueblo meteorologist! Here is a list of the southeast Colorado classes scheduled so far:
Springfield –March 3, 2020
La Junta –March 31, 2020
Lamar –April 8, 2020
Pueblo–May 11,2020For more details, including times and locations please visit: http://www.weather.gov/pub/spotters
