Guide to Prowers County Democratic Caucus/Convention Assembly
Russ Baldwin | Feb 10, 2020 | Comments 0
Only Prowers County residents registered as Democrats by Friday, February 14th, 2020 can vote on various actions, but all are welcome to the assembly which will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 2020. The meeting begins at 2pm and will be a combination of County Caucus and County Convention/Assembly for all 13 Prowers County precincts. The meeting will be held at the Lamar High School Cafeteria on South 11th Street. The Prowers County Republican Caucus is also being held on March 7th at a different location. The Prowers County Clerk’s Office can provide additional information at 36-8011.
This will be an official meeting for Democrats from all precincts in Prowers County. It is a combination of Caucus and Convention/Assembly. Members will work on tasks to build up to the State and National conventions and upcoming 2020 elections as required by Colorado regulations and State Democratic Party rules.
All voting attendees will take part in a preference poll for U.S. Senate candidates in Congressional District 4. Results will be used to choose delegates from Prowers County to the state assembly (where candidate eligibility for June’s state primary races will be decided).
Precinct Committee People (PCPs) will be chosen from each county district. Assorted delegate and committee positions to larger mixed districts will also be filled. Suggestions for party platform planks will also be considered and processed. This meeting is where local candidates start their process for running for public office.
Contact Susan at 688-6365 for additional information.
