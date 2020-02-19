County Begins Funding Process for Fairgrounds Improvements
Russ Baldwin | Feb 19, 2020
The Prowers County Commissioners approved SECOG grant applications for improvements to the county fairgrounds and a building sign for the Prowers County Annex. Approval was given during the commissioner’s February 18th meeting and the applications are being sent next month.
The county is applying for $2,700 to purchase several metal picnic tables, coated to withstand all weather elements and will help provide additional seating space for attendees. The total cost is $5,400 with a 50-50 cash match from the county.
Bleacher upgrades have also been planned as some current bleachers are aging and weather-worn and could constitute a safety hazard. The new aluminum frame bleachers will cost $10,096.25 and the county’s share will be $5,096.25 of the project.
A third grant application will be made to purchase a large departmental sign to identify the locations of the various departments located within the County Annex on East Cedar Street. The departments include the CSU Extension Office, 4-H Youth Development, Land Use, Public Health, Human Services and Veteran’s Services. The Annex also houses the County Coroner, Hotline County Connection Center, County Facilities and maintenance as well as large meeting rooms. The sign is intended to help decrease confusion as to how to reach these offices and will cost $10,000 which is a 50-50 match with the county.
The county also approved the leasing of eight water shares of Prowers County’s LAWMA stock to the East Prowers Cemetery District for $41 per share for 2020.
