Gov Polis Makes Judicial Appointments

Feb 14, 2020

Prowers County Courthouse

 

Judicial Nominating Commission 

There is a judicial district nominating commission for each of Colorado’s 22 judicial districts that selects nominees for district and county judicial vacancies. Each district nominating commission is chaired by a justice of the Supreme Court, who is a non-voting member of the commission. 

Fifteenth Judicial District 

for terms expiring December 31, 2025:

•Timothy Howard Hume of Walsh, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as a Democrat from Baca County, appointed; 

•Margaret Hornung Jolly of Kit Carson, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as a Republican from Cheyenne County, appointed; 

•Annessa Cathleen Stagner of Lamar, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as an Unaffiliated from Prowers County, appointed. 

 

Sixteenth Judicial District 

for terms expiring December 31, 2025:

•Kacie Louise Sallee of Fowler, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as a Republican from Otero County, appointed; 

•Norma J Verhoeff of McClave, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as a Democrat from Bent County, appointed.

 

