Gov Polis Makes Judicial Appointments
Russ Baldwin | Feb 14, 2020 | Comments 0
Judicial Nominating Commission
There is a judicial district nominating commission for each of Colorado’s 22 judicial districts that selects nominees for district and county judicial vacancies. Each district nominating commission is chaired by a justice of the Supreme Court, who is a non-voting member of the commission.
Fifteenth Judicial District
for terms expiring December 31, 2025:
•Timothy Howard Hume of Walsh, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as a Democrat from Baca County, appointed;
•Margaret Hornung Jolly of Kit Carson, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as a Republican from Cheyenne County, appointed;
•Annessa Cathleen Stagner of Lamar, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as an Unaffiliated from Prowers County, appointed.
Sixteenth Judicial District
for terms expiring December 31, 2025:
•Kacie Louise Sallee of Fowler, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as a Republican from Otero County, appointed;
•Norma J Verhoeff of McClave, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as a Democrat from Bent County, appointed.
