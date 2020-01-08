banner ad

Welcome Rynlee, Newest Citizen for 2020 in Southeast Colorado

Kesley, Brya, Rynlee and Kolby Palmer

 

 

Kolby and Kelsey Palmer of Lamar, Colorado have the unique distinction of becoming the newest parents in southeast Colorado for the year and for the new decade, 2020, with the birth of their daughter, Rynlee Mace Palmer with Dr. Dinsmore attending.

Big Sister Brya with Little Sis, Rynlee

Rynlee was born on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:13 in the morning and weighed seven pounds and ten ounces and was 19 ¼ inches in length. Brya Lee Palmer was given the happy promotion to big sister!

Grandparents: Frank and Gina Taque and Grey and Coky Palmer.

