Welcome Rynlee, Newest Citizen for 2020 in Southeast Colorado
Russ Baldwin | Jan 08, 2020 | Comments 0
Kolby and Kelsey Palmer of Lamar, Colorado have the unique distinction of becoming the newest parents in southeast Colorado for the year and for the new decade, 2020, with the birth of their daughter, Rynlee Mace Palmer with Dr. Dinsmore attending.
Rynlee was born on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:13 in the morning and weighed seven pounds and ten ounces and was 19 ¼ inches in length. Brya Lee Palmer was given the happy promotion to big sister!
Grandparents: Frank and Gina Taque and Grey and Coky Palmer.
