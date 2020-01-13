Teresa A. Duncan…April 21, 1955 – January 9, 2020
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Springfield, CO resident, Teresa A. Duncan, will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Springfield High School Gymnasium with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. A private family in-urnment will take place at a later date in the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, CO.
Per Teresa’s request, cremation will take place and there will be no public visitation.
Teresa was born on April 21, 1955 in Denver, CO to Robert Losa, Sr. and Mary C. Vargas-Losa and departed this life on Thursday January 9, 2020 at her home in Springfield with her family by her side at the age of 64.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; by her father-in-law – Lloyd Duncan; by a nephew – Shaun Brock; and by her brother-in-law – Ed Snyder.
Teresa is survived by her husband – Larry Duncan of the family home in Springfield; two sons – Ryan (Heather) Duncan of Buena Vista, CO; Blaine Duncan of Springfield; and her little Emily of Walsh; by two grandchildren – Araya and Ryder Marriott-Duncan; by four siblings – Mary Snyder of Alamosa, CO; Beatrice (Ron) Cole of Lamar; Bertha (Tom) Brock of Ft. Collins, CO; and Robert (Elisa) Losa, Jr. of Lamar; and by her mother-in-law – Wanda Duncan of Lamar; as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Baca County Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
