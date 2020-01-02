Sherry Ann Reed…December 6, 1960- January 2, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jan 02, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for lifelong Wiley and Lamar resident, Sherry Ann Reed will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Brian Lauritson officiating. Interment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery.
Visitation for Sherry will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Sherry was born on December 6, 1960 at Lamar, Colorado to Robert and Darla (Courkamp) Reed and passed away on January 2, 2020 at the Lamar Estates at the age of 59.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Clarence and Iris Courkamp and her paternal grandparents, Robert and Lucille Reed.
Sherry is survived by her parents, Robert and Darla Reed of Wiley; siblings, John (Sabrina) Reed of Wiley; Ronnie (Karma) Reed of Greeley, CO and Russ Reed of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeastern Developmental Services either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: