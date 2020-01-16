Robert Ybarra…March 11, 1945 – January 10, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jan 16, 2020 | Comments 0
Robert Joe Ybarra, known to most as Bobby, was born on March 11, 1945 in Pueblo Colorado and raised by his parents, Sostenes and Audrey (Cortinez) Ybarra. He passed away with his family by his side on January 10, 2020 at the age of 74. A celebration of Bobby’s life has already taken place.
Bobby was employed at Fort Lyon as a custodial engineer for many years. He was a loving and devoted father, brother, son, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, family barbeques, and playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many.
Bobby is survived by his stepfather, Sandy Angeles; children, Janeen (Brian) Lopez, Robert (Erica) Ybarra, and Brenda Baca; siblings, Richard (Lily) Ybarra, Steve Ybarra, Berniece (Frank) Ybarra, Danny (Lola) Medina, and Jeanette Cortinez; 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, many other relatives, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Angeles; father, Sostenes Ybarra; and brother, Sammy Ybarra.
