Presidential Primary Election Information

ELECTION NEWS for 2020:
With the passage of Proposition 107 in 2016 that was approved by Colorado voters, created and reenacted state laws for allowing Presidential Primary Elections. With this change, Colorado will hold a 2020 Presidential Primary Election on March 3, 2020.
- All voters that are active eligible electors will be mailed a ballot to the address listed on their voter registration record.
- All voters that are active eligible Unaffiliated electors will be mailed a “Ballot Packet” to the address listed on their voter registration record. The Ballot Packet will have a Democratic and Republican Ballot inside. You may vote only ONE of ballot. If you vote both ballots and return both ballots then your ballots will be cancelled and your vote will not count. Again, only vote ONE ballot and return bank ONE ballot.
- Unaffiliated Voters’ may participate in Primary Elections without affiliating with a specific political party in order to vote in a political party’s primary election. (2016 passage of Proposition 108). Voting a political party’s ballot style will not change your party affiliation to that party, but it will be a public record as to which party ballot you chose to vote.
- Next Monday, February 3, 2020 is the last day for voters who are affiliated with a political party to change or withdraw political party affiliation if they wish to vote in a different party’s primary election for this Presidential Primary, March 3, 2020.
It is very important that all electors have the correct physical and mailing address on file or you will not receive a ballot because a mail ballot cannot be sent to a forwarding address. In the last November 2019 Election, we received several undeliverable ballots back from the United States Postal Service because voter’s mailing address were incorrect. So please, as soon as possible make sure your physical and mailing address are correct in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Voter Registration System. If you have moved and need to update your address do so right away. Again, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Voter Registration System can be accessed through the internet at: www.govotecolorado.gov or contact your local County Clerk and Recorder’s Office for any questions (719-336-8011).
If you are 17 years old and will turn 18 by November 3, 2020, you are eligible to vote in this Presidential Primary and the State Primary, June 30, 2020 upon registering to vote.
Our Election’s Department can be reached at 719-336-8011 for all voter registration and election questions or by e-mailing at election@prowerscounty.net . See our Facebook page at: Prowers County Clerk & Recorder.
