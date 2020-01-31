NPS Hosting Public Informational Meetings on Amache Special Resource Study
Russ Baldwin | Jan 31, 2020 | Comments 0
DENVER—On Tuesday, February 11th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the National Park Service (NPS) invites the public to participate in one of two informational meetings and open houses regarding the Amache special resource study.
The first public meeting will be held at the Granada City Complex at 103 South Main Street in Granada, Colorado. The second meeting will be held on Thursday, April 9th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Simpson United Methodist Church at 6001 Wolff Street in Arvada.
During these meetings, the NPS study team will share information about the process, including the criteria used to evaluate a site for inclusion in the national park system, as well as answer questions from those in attendance. The NPS is conducting such a study to determine whether Amache should be considered for inclusion as a unit of the National Park System.
Members of the community are encouraged to take the time to share their thoughts and ideas. Anyone unable to attend the meetings in person is welcome to send comments or questions about the special resource study to:
National Park Service, Denver Service Center
12795 West Alameda Parkway
PO Box 25287
Denver, CO 80225-0287
Comments must be received by May 31, 2020 to be considered as part of the study.
