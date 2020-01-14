November 2019 Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue Report
While the November Sales and Use Tax collected in December showed a strong gain at 7.55%, the YTD collections for the year were off 1.5%. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up $22,929 against last year with collections for 2018 at $303,556 and 2019 was $326,485. City Sales Tax for November was up 6.81% for a gain of $19,083 over the same period last year.
Year to Date collections were up a fraction at 0.83% for a gain of $29,060. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were off 1.5% for a drop of $58,327 compared to last year, overall. Total collections for 2018 were $3,888,818 compared to 2019 at $3,830,490. Use Tax collections for 2019 were off $90,147 for a 24.12% drop compared to last year with 2018 collections at $373,750.
Of the 12 Retail Tax classifications, three had sizeable decreases compared to last year, in Building Materials, C-Stores and Gas and All Business/Electricity.
|
|2017
|2018
|2019
|Auto Parts-Repair
|148,091
|151,723
|
159,556
|
Building Materials
|149,400
|188,865
|139,999
|Apparel-Dept Stores
|1,133,477
|1,142,229
|
1,190,047
|
C Stores-Gas Sales
|148,729
|203,761
|195,902
|All Business/Electricity
|261,873
|284,674
|
214,090
|
Furn-Appliance-Electronics
|22,634
|19,986
|18.931
|Grocery Stores
|274,960
|275,473
|
272,816
|
Hotels/Motels
|161,769
|150,423
|154,836
|Liquor Sales
|106,661
|108,178
|
102,458
|
Manufacturing
|9,984
|9,183
|14,641
|Other Retail/All Other
|696,658
|699,619
|
723,520
|
Restaurants
|361,790
|360,372
|
388,804
