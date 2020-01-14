banner ad

November 2019 Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue Report

| Jan 14, 2020 | Comments 0

 

 

 

While the November Sales and Use Tax collected in December showed a strong gain at 7.55%, the YTD collections for the year were off 1.5%. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up $22,929 against last year with collections for 2018 at $303,556 and 2019 was $326,485. City Sales Tax for November was up 6.81% for a gain of $19,083 over the same period last year.

Year to Date collections were up a fraction at 0.83% for a gain of $29,060. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were off 1.5% for a drop of $58,327 compared to last year, overall. Total collections for 2018 were $3,888,818 compared to 2019 at $3,830,490. Use Tax collections for 2019 were off $90,147 for a 24.12% drop compared to last year with 2018 collections at $373,750.

Of the 12 Retail Tax classifications, three had sizeable decreases compared to last year, in Building Materials, C-Stores and Gas and All Business/Electricity.

 2017 2018 2019
Auto Parts-Repair 148,091 151,723

159,556

Building Materials

 149,400 188,865 139,999
Apparel-Dept Stores 1,133,477 1,142,229

1,190,047

C Stores-Gas Sales

 148,729 203,761 195,902
All Business/Electricity 261,873 284,674

214,090

Furn-Appliance-Electronics

 22,634 19,986 18.931
Grocery Stores 274,960 275,473

272,816

Hotels/Motels

 161,769 150,423 154,836
Liquor Sales 106,661 108,178

102,458

Manufacturing

 9,984 9,183 14,641
Other Retail/All Other 696,658 699,619

723,520

Restaurants

 361,790 360,372

388,804

Filed Under: City of LamarConsumer IssuesEconomyFeaturedHot TopicsMedia Release

Tags:

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Comments are closed.