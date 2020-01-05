New Driver License Office Officially Opens in Lamar
Russ Baldwin | Jan 05, 2020 | Comments 0
DENVER, Friday, DECEMBER 6, 2019 — In an effort to better serve Coloradans, the Lamar Driver License Office moved to 3505 S. Main St. with service at the new location as of Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
The new location is more than twice the size of the previous facility and will double both their service counters and camera stations to help reduce wait times. Several computers are available to the public to help focus the assistance they require during their visit.
As of Tuesday, January 2, 2020, the Lamar Driver License Office will be open five days a week in its new location, 3505 South Main Street in Lamar, instead of the two days per week currently offered. The move is part of the DMV’s continued commitment to provide great and quick customer service.
Mike Dixon, Senior Director of the Colorado Department of Revenue, Division of Motor Vehicles, addressed the gathering which included members of the Lamar City Council, Prowers County Commissioners and District 35, State Senator Larry Crowder.
Dixon said the new facility is an indication of a joint effort, “It took the support of the governor’s office and the general assembly to give us the authority to seek budgetary funding for the building. We’ve been planning since 2013 to improve DMV offices across the state and we’ve seen great efforts over the past three years to bring this about.”
Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, spoke briefly adding that Lamar would like to become more of a regional hub of development in southeast Colorado and the addition of the new driver license office will help realize that goal.
Additionally, undocumented immigrants can now schedule appointments for Colorado driver license, instruction permit or identification card, for services starting in the Lamar Driver License Office on Jan. 2, 2020. The expansion is due to legislation passed during the 2019 session to expand The Colorado Road and Community Safety Act (CRCSA) (SB 13-251). Dixon explained that 113,000 persons have been aided by this development since it’s inception.
The expansion of the SB251 driver’s license program to the new offices in Durango, Montrose, Glenwood Springs, Lamar and Pueblo this January, and Alamosa and Sterling in June 2020, is critical for rural communities that have faced significant barriers to accessing this program. Having access to a driver’s license will ensure folks can get safely to and from work and that the agricultural economy in rural communities continues to thrive.
Individuals can schedule CRCSA appointments up to 60 days in advance by calling 303-205-2335 or visiting myDMV.colorado.gov. For assistance in scheduling appointments and preparing necessary documents, individuals can contact one of our nonprofit, CRCSA partners at www.colorado.gov/dmv/nonprofit-co-rcsa-partners.
The Driver’s License office will not be idle as several residents dropped into the new location during the course of the ribbon cutting activities and more will be expected with the new and expanded facilities.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Consumer Issues
About the Author: