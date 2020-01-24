Margaret J. Stephens…November 4, 1926 – January 23, 2020
A celebration of life funeral service for longtime Lamar resident, Margaret J. Stephens, will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday January 30, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar with grandson Reverend Kevin Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Per the family’s request there will be no public visitation.
Margaret was born on November 4, 1926 in Kirkwell, CO to Roy Chapman and Ruby Peters-Chapman and departed this life on Thursday January 23, 2020 at the Lamar Estates in Lamar at the age of 93.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband – Cecil T. Stephens; two grandchildren; one sister – Myrtle Bowers; and an infant brother – John Chapman.
Margaret is survived by three children – Terry (Margaret) Stephens of San Antonio, TX; Michael Stephens of Lamar; and Randy (Sheryln) Stephens of Brighton, CO; by 9 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; by three sisters – Pauline Hill of Springfield, CO; Stella Sleater of Aurora, CO; and Alice Williams of Farmington, NM; and by one brother – Harold Chapman of Thornton, CO; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and a host of friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the charity of one’s choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services for Margaret J. Stephens are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
