Luella Leach…September 28, 1923 – December 31, 2019
Russ Baldwin | Jan 08, 2020 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Luella Leach will be held at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Private interment will follow at the Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Luella Pauline (Speer) Mathis Leach was born nine and a half miles north of Holly on September 28, 1923 to John and Alice (Squire) Speer. Luella passed away at her home with her family by her side on December 31, 2019 at the age of 96. Luella’s family moved closer to Holly in 1935. She attended Holly public schools where she met Ernest Mathis and later married on November 22, 1940. Ernie and Luella were blessed with three daughters, Stella, Allie, and Judy. Ernie passed away on October 1, 1997 after a long illness. On November 22, 2006 Luella married Nathan “Sandy” Leach who later passed away on September 3, 2010. Luella never knew a stranger, always having time to visit. She enjoyed writing letters, was an excellent bowler, bowling in several national tournaments. She was active in the Nazarene Church, Historical Society, and the entire community of Holly until her passing.
Luella is survived by three daughters, Stella Bates of Granada, Colorado, Allie Mathis of Vancouver, Washington, and Judy Nordyke of Holly, Colorado; ten grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren, thirty-two great-great grandchildren; sister, Della Jenkins of Idaho; sister-in-law, Jo Speer of Lakin, Kansas; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Ernest Mathis; second husband, Nathan Leach; brothers, Leland Speer and John Speer; sisters, Eva Anderson and Opal Conley; and grandson, Shane Nordyke.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance and/or Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
