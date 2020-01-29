Lamar Utility Board Gains Member, Loses Member
Russ Baldwin | Jan 29, 2020 | Comments 0
Lamar resident, Jay Brooke became the latest Lamar Utility Board member with his oath of office, administered prior to the January 28th meeting by County Court Judge, Lane Porter. Brooke’s new position comes at the same time that Leo Hernandez tended his resignation to the board effective, January 26th after serving for seven years. An opening now still remains on the utility board. Brooke is filling an unexpired five year term which ends in August of this year. The board conducted a reorganization vote which is required with the alteration of the membership. Doug Thrall remain as chairman with Pat Leonard as vice-chair; Houssin Hourieh was voted as Light Plant Superintendent and Don Steerman remains as board attorney.
Total purchase orders for the month were submitted, totaling $310,805.30 and of that, $293,116.71 required approval of the board. Bills totaling $833,086.33 were approved as well of which, $709,840.25 came from Arkansas River Power Authority, ARPA.
Following a discussion, the board approve a bid for a digger truck for a total of $253,371 from Terex for their 2020-2021 mode.
Superintendent Hourieh, presented the system operating report which indicated sales of electricity through December were down a fraction, at 0.0144% when compared to the same period last year. Residential sales were off 0.10%, irrigation sales dropped 4.93% and commercial/industrial sales were up 0.56%. These three customer classifications make up 96% of total system sales.
The board has begun to accept applications for the annual 2020/2021 scholarship program which is made available to seniors from Lamar, Wiley and McClave schools. This year’s topic is, “The increased environmental concerns over greenhouse gases has led to a reduction in coal generating plants and an increase in renewable energy penetration into the electrical grid. These renewables include wind, solar and energy storage. Discuss how you envision the electrical grid of the future.” The application can be downloaded and has been forwarded to each school’s guidance counselor. The application deadline is April 17, 2020 and the winners will be announced on May 8, 2020. One winner is selected from each school and receives a $1,000 scholarship.
The board adjourned into executive session to receive legal advice on questions regarding contract negotiations.
