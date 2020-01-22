Jerry J. Freed…April 21, 1953 – January 14, 2020
A celebration of life memorial service for Lamar resident, Jerry J. Freed will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Per Jerry’s request cremation will take place and there will be no viewing.
Jerry was born on April 21, 1953 at Lamar, Colorado to Carl Manuel and Elsie Marie (Hostetler) Freed and passed away on January 14, 2020 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 66.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Freed; grand-nephew Derek Estep and special friend Barbara Moreland.
Jerry is survived by his son, Taos Robertson of Big Springs, TX; a twin sister, Jo Ann Estep of Lamar, his brother Billie Freed of Amarillo, TX, his adopted family that he loved like his own, Stormie (Brad) Phillips of Amarillo, TX, Debbie (Wade Dooley) Ferguson of Lone Oak, TX, Jay (Dana) Moreland of Amarillo, TX, Colt (Abby) Williams of Amarillo, TX, Ty (Lauren) Williams of Lexington, TX; Mitch and Cordia Drennan of Brashear, TX; Will Ferguson of Salmon, ID; Lindsey Ferguson of Salmon, ID; Jett and Karlee Moreland of Amarillo, TX; Jordie and JJ Scott of Evergreen, CO and Price and Janae Williams of Midland, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
