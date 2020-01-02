January Agency on Aging Council Meeting Set
Russ Baldwin | Jan 02, 2020 | Comments 0
A meeting of the Lower Arkansas Valley Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council will be held on January 21st, Lamar Senior Opportunity Center, 407 East Olive, Lamar. Snacks 11:00 a.m., meeting to begin 11:30.
Attend and participate in the exciting work the Advisory Council and Appointing County Commissioners of the Lower Arkansas Valley Area Agency on Aging are accomplishing now and plan to accomplish in the future. The meeting is open to the public, and citizen participation is encouraged.
For additional information contact the Lower Arkansas Valley Area Agency on Aging, 13 West 3rd, Rm 110, P O Box 494, La Junta, CO 81050 or call (719)383-3166 or 1-800-438-3752.
From: Jim Collins, Director , Lower Arkansas Valley Area Agency on Aging
City of Lamar
