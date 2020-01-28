James Conley…September 9, 1990 – January 25, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jan 28, 2020
James Conley, 29, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away on January 25, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. James was born in Lamar, Colorado to Mark & Lana (Daniel) Conley on September 9, 1990.
James graduated Dalhart High School in 2009. In 2015, he began working in the oil industry and moved to Greeley, Co where he resided until his passing. James was known as an incredibly hard worker. Someone who every boss hoped to have on his team. He loved loud rock music and going to concerts as much as he loved every horror movie ever made. If you had the pleasure of knowing James, you’ve likely been subjected to at least one classic, yet cheesy, horror film. He loved people, and he never met a stranger. He showed his love for those around him daily and openly with frequent calls, texts and visits. His laugh was as loud as his personality and will continue to echo in the hearts of those who knew him.
James is survived by his parents; siblings, Tyann, Chris, and Jeremiah (Charity) Conley; and a large loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00AM on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund at Peacock’s has been set up in his honor to help his parents cover final expenses.
