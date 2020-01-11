GRAIN STOCKS – DECEMBER 1, 2019
Russ Baldwin | Jan 11, 2020 | Comments 0
COLORADO
All corn stocks in Colorado on December 1, 2019 were 96.55 million bushels, down 13 percent from December 1, 2018, according to the December 1 Agricultural Survey and December Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. All corn stocks stored on farms amounted to 56.00 million bushels, down 15 percent from a year ago. All corn stored off farms amounted to 40.55 million bushels, down 11 percent from a year ago. Off-farm oat stocks in Colorado were estimated at 30,000 bushels, down 51 percent from last year. Off-farm barley stocks totaled 2.92 million bushels, down 57 percent from last year. Off-farm sorghum stocks totaled 6.72 million bushels on December 1, 2019.
All wheat stocks in Colorado on December 1, 2019 were 51.61 million bushels, down 5 percent from December 1, 2018. All wheat stocks stored on farms amounted to 17.50 million bushels, up 21 percent from a year ago. All wheat stored off farms amounted to 34.11 million bushels, down 14 percent from a year ago. Other Colorado grain stocks were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Colorado’s on-farm storage capacity totaled 170.00 million bushels on December 1, 2019, unchanged from the December 1, 2018 estimate. Capacity of off-farm commercial grain storage in Colorado totaled 136.00 million bushels on December 1, 2019, unchanged from December 1, 2018.
UNITED STATES
Corn stored in all positions on December 1, 2019 totaled 11.4 billion bushels, down 5 percent from December 1, 2018. Of the total stocks, 7.18 billion bushels are stored on farms, down 4 percent from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, at 4.21 billion bushels, are down 6 percent from a year ago. The September – November 2019 indicated disappearance is 4.52 billion bushels, compared with 4.54 billion bushels during the same period last year.
Grain sorghum stored in all positions on December 1, 2019 totaled 249 million bushels, down 4 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 30.2 million bushels, are down 32 percent from December 1 last year. Off-farm stocks, at 219 million bushels, are up 2 percent from a year earlier. The September – November 2019 indicated disappearance from all positions is 156 million bushels, up 11 percent from the same period in 2018.
Oats stored in all positions on December 1, 2019 totaled 54.0 million bushels, down 20 percent from the stocks on December 1, 2018. Of the total stocks on hand, 24.8 million bushels are stored on farms, down 3 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks totaled 29.2 million bushels, down 30 percent from the previous year. Indicated disappearance during September – November 2019 totaled 6.09 million bushels.
Barley stored in all positions on December 1, 2019 totaled 151 million bushels, down 1 percent from December 1, 2018. On-farm stocks are estimated at 87.6 million bushels, 22 percent above a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 63.6 million bushels, are 21 percent below December 2018. The September – November 2019 indicated disappearance is 38.6 million bushels, 74 percent above the same period a year earlier.
All wheat stored in all positions on December 1, 2019 totaled 1.83 billion bushels, down 9 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks are estimated at 519 million bushels, up 3 percent from last December. Off-farm stocks, at 1.31 billion bushels, are down 13 percent from a year ago. The September – November 2019 indicated disappearance is 512 million bushels, 35 percent above the same period a year earlier.
Durum wheat stored in all positions on December 1, 2019 totaled 64.5 million bushels, down 23 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 33.2 million bushels, are down 29 percent from December 1, 2018. Off-farm stocks totaled 31.3 million bushels, down 15 percent from a year ago. The September – November 2019 indicated disappearance of 23.9 million bushels is 266 percent above the same period a year earlier.
Pulse crops stored in all positions on December 1, 2019 are: dry edible peas, 15.7 million cwt; lentils, 4.98 million cwt; all chickpeas, 6.78 million cwt; small chickpeas, 2.13 million cwt; and large chickpeas, 4.66 million cwt.
The United States on-farm storage capacity totaled 13.5 billion bushels on December 1, 2019, up less than 1 percent from the December 1, 2018 estimate. Capacity of off-farm commercial grain storage in the United States totaled 11.6 billion bushels on December 1, 2019, up 1 percent from the December 1, 2018 total.
For a full copy of the Grain Stocks report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: